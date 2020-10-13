PRIMIANO - James J.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, entered into rest October 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Scioli) Primiano; devoted father of Marlene (Robert) Ponosny, Pam (Larry) Martinez and Jim (Kelly) Primiano; cherished grandfather of Kyle, Jena, Marissa (Alex), Miranda, Aiden and Alexis; loving son of the late John and Lena Primiano; dear brother of Marge, Mary, Rose, Anthony, Kathrine, Clara, Joseph, Fritz and Louis; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Phillip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga on Friday morning at 9:30 o'clock. (Please assemble at church). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 13, 2020.