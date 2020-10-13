Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James J. PRIMIANO
PRIMIANO - James J.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, entered into rest October 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Scioli) Primiano; devoted father of Marlene (Robert) Ponosny, Pam (Larry) Martinez and Jim (Kelly) Primiano; cherished grandfather of Kyle, Jena, Marissa (Alex), Miranda, Aiden and Alexis; loving son of the late John and Lena Primiano; dear brother of Marge, Mary, Rose, Anthony, Kathrine, Clara, Joseph, Fritz and Louis; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Phillip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga on Friday morning at 9:30 o'clock. (Please assemble at church). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.