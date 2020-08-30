Menu
James J. TEUFEL
TEUFEL - James J.
August 25, 2020, beloved husband of Susan (nee Benson) Teufel; loving father of Brenda, Brian (Tommie Jo) and Bethany (Aaron Forsman) Teufel; expectant grandpa of twins; son of the late George and Bee (Clerc) Teufel; brother of David (Judith) Teufel and Bonnie (Kenneth) Smith. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Tuesday, 10 AM at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 900 Maryvale Dr., Cheektowaga. In lieu of flowers, donations in James' name may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.
