JANKOWIAK - James J.
April 10, 2022, of Elma, at age 74. Beloved husband of the late Donna (nee Tricoli) Jankowiak; devoted father of Jason J. Jankowiak; proud and nurturing grandfather of two lovely girls, Kate and Nora; dear brother of Marcia (Carl) Pietrzak and the late Robert (Lucy) Jankowiak and Carol Jankowiak; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4-7 PM on Friday, June 3rd, at the Commissioner's Cabin of Chestnut Ridge Park. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.