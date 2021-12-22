Kellerman - James
Of Lake View, NY, went to Heaven on December 19, 2021. Beloved husband of Sharon A. Kellerman (nee Schuster); loving brother of the late Norman Kellerman, the late Norbert Kellerman, the late Charles Kellerman, the late Barbara Steins, and the late Kathy Kellerman; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. Friends and family will be received Sun. December 26, 3-7 PM, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075, 716-627-2919. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, December 27, 10 AM, at St. John Paul II Church, 2052 Lakeview Rd., Lake View, NY 14085. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. John Paul II Church. Condolences and donations can be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 22, 2021.