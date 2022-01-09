Menu
James M. "Jimmer" KELLY
KELLY - James M. "Jimmer"
Of South Buffalo, entered into rest on January 5, 2022. Beloved father of Julie M. and the late Laura A. Kelly; loving son of the late Joseph M. and Patricia M. Kelly; dear brother of Colleen L. Owen, Kevin P. (late Susan)(Karen Fallon) Kelly, Peggy M. (Daniel) McFarland, Nora (Robert Prost) Kelly, Patricia E. (Michael) Bollenbacher, and the late Joseph F. Kelly; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. A mass of Christian Burial will celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, on Wednesday morning at 11:30 AM. (Please assemble at church). Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Share memories and online condolences at: www.lombardofuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Jan
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church
3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
JIMMY YOU WILL BE TRUELY MISSED ! SUCH A CARING NICE MAN. MY PRAYERS OUT TO FAMILY WE WILL MISS YOU DEARLY.
Victoria pol
Friend
January 28, 2022
So srry will miss you Jimmy you were a caring funny great man I miss hockey / football with you rip
Victoria pol
January 28, 2022
You were always caring and helpful will miss watching hockey and football. RIP. SO SORRY TO FAMILY MEMBERS JIM WAS A GREAT GUY. !!! WE WILL MISS YOU DEARLY .
Vicki pol
January 28, 2022
I´m sorry to hear about Jimmer. Prayers to the Kelly family,
Terry Hannon
January 12, 2022
RIP Jimmer, I´ll never forget the endless touch football games on Rutland St in South Buffalo growing up. You were always faster! [email protected]
Charlie Flynn
Friend
January 11, 2022
He always had a smile for you, a wonderful human being. God bless & RIP Jimmer
Tom & Chris Veith
Friend
January 9, 2022
