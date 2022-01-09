KELLY - James M. "Jimmer"
Of South Buffalo, entered into rest on January 5, 2022. Beloved father of Julie M. and the late Laura A. Kelly; loving son of the late Joseph M. and Patricia M. Kelly; dear brother of Colleen L. Owen, Kevin P. (late Susan)(Karen Fallon) Kelly, Peggy M. (Daniel) McFarland, Nora (Robert Prost) Kelly, Patricia E. (Michael) Bollenbacher, and the late Joseph F. Kelly; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. A mass of Christian Burial will celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, on Wednesday morning at 11:30 AM. (Please assemble at church). Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Share memories and online condolences at: www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.