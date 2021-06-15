KNIGHT - James H.
Of West Seneca, entered into rest June 13, 2021. Beloved husband of Denise M. (nee Loder) Knight; devoted father of Daniel (Lucy Nuessle) and Kelly Knight; loving son of the late William and Yvonne Knight; dear brother of Candyce (Ronald) Watson and Richard Knight. Friends and relatives may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 5-8 PM. Funeral Service will be celebrated Thursday, at 11 o'clock, at New Hope United Methodist Church, 2846 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Buddy's Second Chance Rescue. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 15, 2021.