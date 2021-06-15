Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James H. KNIGHT
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
KNIGHT - James H.
Of West Seneca, entered into rest June 13, 2021. Beloved husband of Denise M. (nee Loder) Knight; devoted father of Daniel (Lucy Nuessle) and Kelly Knight; loving son of the late William and Yvonne Knight; dear brother of Candyce (Ronald) Watson and Richard Knight. Friends and relatives may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 5-8 PM. Funeral Service will be celebrated Thursday, at 11 o'clock, at New Hope United Methodist Church, 2846 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Buddy's Second Chance Rescue. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
5:00p.m.
NY
Jun
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
New Hope United Methodist Church
2846 Seneca St, West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Jim and his his entire family have been part of my life for more than 50 years. I am truly saddened to learn of his passing. Although I have not seen him in quite some time now, I can still hear hear his voice and contagious laugh from memory. RIP Jim
John Fischer
June 16, 2021
Denise,Kelly and Danny... I am so sorry for your loss... my thoughts and prayers are with you all!!!
Kathy Fahmer
June 16, 2021
Denise, Danny and Kelly, I am so sorry for your loss. Jim was a fun guy, I always enjoyed his company.
Julianne C. Hughes
Family
June 15, 2021
Tim and Julie
June 15, 2021
I offer my deepest condolences. I remember all the Christmas time visits our families shared.
Holly Crandle Crowley
Family
June 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results