Buffalo News
James KUMRO
FUNERAL HOME
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY
KUMRO - James
Of Derby, NY, June 23, 2021. Beloved husband of Elizabeth M. (Mcquoid) Kumro; dearest father of Eric (Stephanie) Bach; loving son of Margaret J. (Overdorf) Kumro; brother of Cookie (late Gene) Richter, Darlene (Edward) Bulden, Helen (late Clark) Hill, Barbara Felise, Russell (Michelle) Martina, Ann Morris, Louis Martina, Marylou (Douglas) Wagner and the late Santa (Hermandogilo) Ortis, Margaret Krasowski and Kathleen (John) Bleekman; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 3-6 PM for a Celebration of Life Gathering at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435, where a Memorial Service will be held at 5:30 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to ConnectLife. Please share your condolences and memories online at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY
Jun
30
Memorial service
5:30p.m.
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
