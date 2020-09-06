Menu
James L. BROWNE
BROWNE - James L.
August 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Jane A. (nee Baker) Browne; loving father of James R. (Terra) Browne and Laura (Jared) Cameron; devoted grandfather of Thomas and Eleena; dear brother of William H. (Mary) Browne and Margaret L. Page; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private Services were held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, 68 Eagle St., Williamsville, 14221 or to SPCA Serving Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, 14224. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
