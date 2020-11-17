Menu
OLSZEWSKI - James L.
November 14, 2020. Son of the late William J. and Stephanie (Bartkowski) Olszewski; brother of Cecelia M. (late Brownie) Rusin; uncle of Thomas (Karin) Rusin, Margaret (Bob) Lyman, Janet (Chuck) Wood, William (Susan) Rusin and Ruth Ann Rusin; great-uncle of Matthew (Michelle) Cosentino and their children Grace, Amelia and Kenny and Lucas Rusin; beloved friend of the late Jane Bresnock; friends may call Wednesday, 3-7 PM at the THOMAS H. MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME, 1975 Seneca St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday morning at St. Teresa's Church at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Mr. Olszewski was a member of the Holy Name Society and the I.B.E.W., Local # 41. The best and loving uncle Jim we could ever have! www.THMcCarthyFH.com


