SEVCHIK - James L. "Jim"
November 13, 2020. Beloved husband to Christine (nee Godert) Sevchik; loving father of Cheryl (David) Price, Brian (Melissa) Sevchik and Mark (Michelle) Sevchik; cherished grandpa to nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild, dear brother of Carol (Donald) Smith; he is also survived by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and loving nieces and nephews. Jim was devoted to his wife and family all of who adored him. Jim spent nearly all of his working years as a distinguished and trustworthy leader with the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets Division of Food Safety and Inspection. Jim had great vision and influence which brought him national recognition from many other states and by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. He became a Commissioned FDA Officer and worked closely with officials on domestic and imported food safety matters including several criminal investigations. In 1993 he became the President of the Association of Food and Drug Officials (AFDO) an association which has represented food and drug regulatory officials since 1896. He received distinguished honors including the William V. Hickey Award from the New York State Association for Food Protection in 1992, the CASA Award from the Central Atlantic States Association of Food and Drug Officials in 1992 and the very coveted Harvey W. Wylie Award from the Association of Food and Drug Officials in 2000 which is named in honor of the "Father of Food and Drug Law". Following his retirement from New York State after 33 years he continued working in the food protection arena as Training Director for the Association of Food and Drug Officials and Instructor with the International Food Protection Training Institute; University of Tennessee and Louisiana State University; National Center for Biomedical Research and Training (NCBRT). He would frequently serve as an instructor and guest lecturer on food safety and food labeling issues for federal, state and local agencies upon request. Jim was never one to seek acclaim but always anxious to help and nurture others in his profession. He helped to design and deliver the Fellowship in Food Protection program through the International Training Institute which guided young inspiring food protection officials to become future leaders in food protection. He found great pleasure in encouraging others to do things they never thought they could do. Jim will be best remembered not by the great leader he was but by the great leaders he created in food protection. Jim was known by everyone as "the one who always got the job done." He remained a strong advocate for the City of Buffalo. As a die-hard Bills and Sabres supporter he spoke very proudly of the unparalleled passion of Buffalo fans and Buffalo citizens not to mention Buffalo food. He enjoyed traveling with his wife Chris as well as fishing, golfing and horse racing with his many friends who always valued his company. He passed away after a period of declining health. He was 78. Individuals can make a contribution to the AFDO Endowment Fund in memory of Jim Sevchik by using this link http://www.afdo.org/donate-ef
. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.