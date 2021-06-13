Menu
James J. LACH
LACH - James J.
June 11, 2021. Devoted son of the late Florianne (nee Juszkiewicz) and the late Edward A. Lach; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church (2158 Clinton Street) Thursday June 17, 2021 at 9:30 AM. Jim was a retired Account Manager at the US Post Office for over 30 years and a member of the Knights of Columbus, Fr. Justin Council. Arrangements by PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME. Face coverings will be required during services. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Our Lady of Czestochowa Church
2158 Clinton Street, NY
My husband and I both worked with JJ at the USPS. JJ was sharp, witty and loved the casino and racetrack. Our sincerest condolences to JJ's family.
Ivi and Rich Woelfel
Ivi and Rich W
June 17, 2021
Jim was a member of our wedding party in 1973. I left the state in 1976, and lost contact with Jim. However, when my mother passed away in 201, Jim attended her funeral. I was touched by his kindness. We are sad in his passing.
Tom Baranick
Friend
June 14, 2021
In memory of a wonderful cousin who always had a smile.
Karen Drzymala
June 13, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful man who always had a smile. Rest In Peace.
Karen Drzymala
June 13, 2021
