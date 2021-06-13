LACH - James J.
June 11, 2021. Devoted son of the late Florianne (nee Juszkiewicz) and the late Edward A. Lach; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church (2158 Clinton Street) Thursday June 17, 2021 at 9:30 AM. Jim was a retired Account Manager at the US Post Office for over 30 years and a member of the Knights of Columbus, Fr. Justin Council. Arrangements by PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME. Face coverings will be required during services. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.