James C. LESTER Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
1241 Oliver Street
North Tonawanda, NY
LESTER - James C., Jr.
Age 79, of the Town of Tonawanda, entered into rest October 7, 2021. James had retired from General Motors after 42 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his family and camping. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Mingoia) Lester. Father of Michael (Valerie) Lester, Lisa (Robert) Harry, James (Colleen) Lester, Ericka (Michael) MacPeek, Linda (Bryan) Anthon, and Monica (Keith) Ferreri. Grandfather of Michael, Melissa, Megan, Marissa, Jennifer, Miranda, Allyson, Grace, Samantha, Adam, Matthew, Avery, and Austin. Great-grandfather of Michael. Brother of Joseph (Marilyn) Lester and the late Jack Lester. Brother-in-law of Claudette. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME INC., 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd. in North Tonawanda, on Sunday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 11 AM from St. Timothy's R. C. Church, 565 E Park Dr, Tonawanda, NY. Flowers gratefully declined, if so desired memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
1241 Oliver Street, North Tonawanda, NY
Oct
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Timothy's R. C. Church
565 E Park Dr,, Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
frank balducci
October 11, 2021
