LESTER - James C., Jr.
Age 79, of the Town of Tonawanda, entered into rest October 7, 2021. James had retired from General Motors after 42 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his family and camping. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Mingoia) Lester. Father of Michael (Valerie) Lester, Lisa (Robert) Harry, James (Colleen) Lester, Ericka (Michael) MacPeek, Linda (Bryan) Anthon, and Monica (Keith) Ferreri. Grandfather of Michael, Melissa, Megan, Marissa, Jennifer, Miranda, Allyson, Grace, Samantha, Adam, Matthew, Avery, and Austin. Great-grandfather of Michael. Brother of Joseph (Marilyn) Lester and the late Jack Lester. Brother-in-law of Claudette. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME INC., 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd. in North Tonawanda, on Sunday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 11 AM from St. Timothy's R. C. Church, 565 E Park Dr, Tonawanda, NY. Flowers gratefully declined, if so desired memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 8, 2021.