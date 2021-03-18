LUCAS - James Edward March 14, 2021. Loving husband of Bernadette A. Lucas; father of James II, Antwan Maurice and Briana Lucas; grandfather of five; brother of five; also survived by a host of family and friends. Wake 12 Noon Saturday, Funeral 1 PM at ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Ave. All are asked to follow CDC Guidelines of social distancing and wearing a mask.
My condolences to the Lucas family. Your awsome smile will surely be missed along with your gentle kind heart. You are truly a child of God.
March 21, 2021
My Sincere Condolences to his Family and Friends. Praying for Strength at this Difficult Time...REST WELL, MY BROTHER. YOU WILL BE DEARLY MISSED...LOVE YOU
March 20, 2021
My Sincere Condolences to his Family. My Best Friend since we were 5 years old. He taught me so much about mechanics how to drive a standard shift...he got so angry with me when I retired my tool box. I'll miss his soft voice and hearty laugh. REST WELL MY, BROTHER AND THANK YOU FOR YOUR FRIENDSHIP
March 20, 2021
James was a true friend
March 20, 2021
March 19, 2021
My condolences to Bernadette, Briana and family of James Lucas. His Granddaughter Brilen always talks of him fondly. May he Rest in Peace.
March 19, 2021
Very, very sadden. He was like a brother (we had our differences). My heart goes out to the family.
March 18, 2021
OR prayers goes out to the Lucas Family,
March 18, 2021
James was Always kind loving person you would Loved to be around good encourager Loved his Family God Bless you All Ms. Karen K. Stroud you will and are greatly Miss will always be in your God-Son LaMarand my Hearts,Family contine to be Strong in your Faith and lean and depend on Jesus he's the one will give you strenght during this time. Rest in Jesus Lucas
March 18, 2021
Bernadette You and Briana continue in my PrayersLoveYou God Bless