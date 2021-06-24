Menu
James S. "Jim" LYNCH
LYNCH - James S. "Jim"
Of Lancaster and formerly of Snyder, entered into rest on June 21, 2021 at age 69. Beloved husband of Catherine (nee Cogswell) Lynch, cherished step-father of Virginia Eagan; adored papa of Haley, Caden and Catherine; loving son of the late Robert and Ellen (nee Sweeney) Lynch; dear brother of Timothy (Cheryl) Lynch; devoted uncle of Lisa and Lawrence Lynch. Relatives and friends may visit the DANZER, DENGLER & ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 5363 Genesee St., Bowmansville, on Friday (June 25, 2021) from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 5337 Genesee St., Bowmansville, on Saturday (June 26, 2021) at 9:30am. Please assemble at church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim's memory made by made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 24, 2021.
