MACKEN - James R. "Big Jim"
Born November 19, 1943 and gained his wings on December 12, 2021. Beloved husband of Diana (Lewis); loving father of James, Jason (Tracy) and Julie; dearest grandfather of Jacob, Jimmy, Darin and Brianna. Funeral from WENDEL AND LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Friday morning at 10:15 with Funeral Services being held at Town Line Lutheran Church, 1159 Town Line Rd., Alden, NY Friday morning at 11 AM. Family present to receive relatives and friends Thursday from 3-7 PM. Jim was founder of Macken Services, Inc., that he started with his wife, Diana in 1968. Big Jim won every person over the minute he met them, with his amazing smile and kindness. His passion was the Buffalo Bills and couldn't wait for Saturday Dinner Club at Margies. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 14, 2021.