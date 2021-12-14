Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James R. "Big Jim" MACKEN
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
MACKEN - James R. "Big Jim"
Born November 19, 1943 and gained his wings on December 12, 2021. Beloved husband of Diana (Lewis); loving father of James, Jason (Tracy) and Julie; dearest grandfather of Jacob, Jimmy, Darin and Brianna. Funeral from WENDEL AND LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Friday morning at 10:15 with Funeral Services being held at Town Line Lutheran Church, 1159 Town Line Rd., Alden, NY Friday morning at 11 AM. Family present to receive relatives and friends Thursday from 3-7 PM. Jim was founder of Macken Services, Inc., that he started with his wife, Diana in 1968. Big Jim won every person over the minute he met them, with his amazing smile and kindness. His passion was the Buffalo Bills and couldn't wait for Saturday Dinner Club at Margies. Share condolences at
www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
NY
Dec
17
Funeral
10:15a.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY
Dec
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Town Line Lutheran Church
1159 Town Line Rd., Alden, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
33 Entries
Dear Diana and family. I'm so sorry to read about Jim. We had some wonderful fun Harley rides in the day. May our Lord comfort you.
Eileen S Kranz
December 27, 2021
Diana,
I am so sorry for your loss. May your memories help you through this difficult time.
Judi Schrader Wojcik
LHS Class of 65 and retired Alden State Bank.
Judith Schrader Wojcik
December 18, 2021
Diane,
So sorry to hear of Jim's passing. Words cannot adequately express our condolences for you and your family. Given the wonderful messages others have sent, you know that we are all here for you. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Niles and Jean Kin
Friend
December 17, 2021
Sorry to read about your loss. May you find the strength to persevere through such a difficult time. You all will remain in our thoughts and prayers!
Bob and Kim Bosse
Other
December 17, 2021
Julie, Jason & Tracy
We are sorry for your loss ❤❤ You are in our thoughts and prayers!
Dale & Dana Hickman
Friend
December 16, 2021
Mr. Macken sounded like a great guy. May peace be with you during this time.
Tim Finney
Coworker
December 16, 2021
To the Macken Family, I just want you to know Your Father was a great man & i had the pleasure of knowing him from the service clubs in that area. He will be missed by a lot of people as he was a guy you could always depend on. Rest In Peace
William J. Brainard
Friend
December 16, 2021
Dear Macken Family, Sorry about your loss. What a super empire Mr. Macken built with his family ... the success of his business and his great family is a beautiful legacy. Hope all the memories and super times together help with your grief. Hugs and love to your family. Sincerely, Lisa and Bob
Lisa Choops-Pielaszkiewicz
December 16, 2021
Dearest Family, I will always hold my memories of Jim close to my heart. I pray that all of your fond, loving memories will help to heal your sorrow and always bring a smile. May you feel Gods loving arms about you and grant you peace. Blessings and Love, Bonnie & Dennis Hy
Bonnie Hy
Friend
December 16, 2021
Dear Mrs Macken,Julie,Jason And Jimmy.My thoughts and prayers go out to your whole family.I will miss not seeing Mr Macken when I come over to visit,but I will cherish the memories of knowing him and your Family for the past 40+ Years.
Wayne Wienckowski
December 15, 2021
Jim was a great friend for a lot of our younger years so sorry to hear this,so sorry from hank and sandy pautler
Hemry Pautler
December 15, 2021
Ken Loewer
December 15, 2021
Dear Diana, Julie, Jimmy and Jason, We were so very sorry to hear of Jim's passing. He was such a fun, cheerful and kind person. When he smiled, his whole face lit up! May you find peace and comfort in all the many wonderful memories you have of Jim. Rest in peace Jim...you will be missed!
Paul and JoAnn Pautler
Friend
December 15, 2021
Dear Mrs. Macken, Jimmy, Jason and Julie, we would like to express our condolences. We will forever remember Mr. Macken and his zest for life and beautiful spirit! We will miss him dearly and he will remain in our hearts always!
Kevin and Donna
December 15, 2021
I never met Mr. Macken. It sounds like he was larger than life. My heartfelt condolences to the entire Macken family.
D Costello
December 15, 2021
Diana and family, We send our deepest condolences on the loss of Big Jim. We remember his awesome smile and personality and cherish the good times we shared. Please take comfort in knowing that we are praying for you. God bless, Dan & Roseann Gernatt and all of us at the Gernatt Family of Companies
Dan Gernatt
Friend
December 15, 2021
To the Macken Family
It has been decades since I have seen Big Jim , Diane and Jason when we use to ride with the Buffalo H.O.G.
We had so much fun and definitely never had a dull moment
My condolences to the family on such a huge loss .
Elayne Claus
Elayne Claus
Friend
December 14, 2021
My sincere sympathy to the entire Macken family.
Robert Mueller
Friend
December 14, 2021
Please accept our deepest sympathy to your family on the loss of Jim. He will be missed by many.
Randall Meidenbauer
Friend
December 14, 2021
Diana and Family,

I send deep condolences and understanding at this huge loss. Though I didn’t know Jim, I know Diana and can only imagine what a great guy she chose to spend her life with. Wishing you peace.
Mary Glor Gregory
Mary Gregory
Friend
December 14, 2021
Oh My Jimmy.... how I loved you. Of course, I'll continue till I see you again. I know now that you will no longer suffer and Diana will not worry about you anymore. You were a wonderful and loving couple. May your memory be a blessing to all who knew you.

With great love,
Shirley Wirth
Shirley Wirth
Friend
December 14, 2021
My Thoughts and Prayers To The Macken Family.
Wende Heberlein
December 14, 2021
B.Bingman
December 14, 2021
I´m so sorry for the loss of your dad, Julie. Ironically I was just thinking about you yesterday. Maybe it was a sign that you needed a hug! Your dad is at peace. God needed another angel. Sending hugs and prayers.
Sue Garbacz
December 14, 2021
Sending my deepest sympathy with hugs and love
Mandi
Family
December 14, 2021
Diana & family, Tom & I are so sorry. Jim had the most infectious laugh and always had a smile on his face. We send our deepest sympathy along with hugs & love to you.
Tom & Kathi Keicher
Friend
December 14, 2021
My deepest sympathies Diane, I do remember him being a wonderful warm caring man, the times your uncle Joe Cassillo, Evelyn, and I would visit you many many years ago, at your home in Town Line, NY near Alden I believe? I am truly sorry I am not able to attend his service. Your mom, your dad Joe, and my stepdad, will be there to welcome him in heaven.
Daryl Schiefla
Friend
December 14, 2021
My condolences to Diana whom he loved deeply and his entire family. His smile and laughter will light of heaven.
Debbie Rader
Friend
December 13, 2021
Our sincere condolences to Jim's family, especially his wife, Diana, a long time friend. We so enjoyed our time with Jim & Diana when we came home to visit. They always included us in their "supper club" Jim's smile, laugh & corny jokes will always be remembered. Rest in peace Big Jim.
Dan & Dawn Pawlicki
Friend
December 13, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Macken family. Cherish the memories always amd forever.
Jennifer Lanning
Friend
December 13, 2021
Jimmy was a presence in the lives of everyone who knew and loved him. We will miss him, his infectious laugh and his appetite for conversation and laughs with everyone he met.
Don & Linda McNatty
December 13, 2021
Condolences to Jim's entire family. He will be missed by many. May all who knew him cherish a special memory.
Paul & Kathy Haniszewski
Friend
December 13, 2021
Our "Rock". The kindest, caring man God ever created. He loved big, he embraced us all .... His beautuful wife, his family, and his friends. He lit up the room with his laughter and his smile and sparkling eyes. . He brought the party with him wherever he traveled. He will be so missed by so many, especially his beautuful wife Diana and his children, grandchildren, and friends.
I apprecuate all the love Uncle Jim showed to my entire family. Until we meet again, rest in His great love and peace "Uncle Jim"
Cassie Marino
Friend
December 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 33 of 33 results