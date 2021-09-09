MACRIS - James C.
August 30, 2021, age 98. Beloved husband of 50 years to Katherine E. (nee Jendrowski) Macris; loving father of Captain Karen M., Michael K. (Faith) and Mark K. Macris; cherished grandfather of James G. and Sarah R. Macris; caring brother of the late Theodore (late Frances) Macris, Eleanor (late Elmer) Fels, Marion (late Carl) Weber and Helen (late James) Harkins; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday from Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga at 10 AM. Please assemble at the church. Jim was a US Army Veteran of WWII who fought at the Battle of the Bulge, Life member of the VFW and Leonard Post Jr. VFW Post #6251. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 9, 2021.