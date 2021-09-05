MARABELLA - James F.
September 1, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Heléne M. (nee Huber) Marabella; loving father of Erika Marabella (Todd Lewandowski) and Jessica Marabella (Jay Clewis); devoted Papa of Jacob and Grace Lewandowski; brother of Al (Mary Agnes) and Charles (Anne Gilmore) Marabella; also survived by nieces, a nephew and his loyal dog, Lola. No prior visitation. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Please share condolences online at www.beachtuynfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.