MARABELLA - James F.September 1, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Heléne M. (nee Huber) Marabella; loving father of Erika Marabella (Todd Lewandowski) and Jessica Marabella (Jay Clewis); devoted Papa of Jacob and Grace Lewandowski; brother of Al (Mary Agnes) and Charles (Anne Gilmore) Marabella; also survived by nieces, a nephew and his loyal dog, Lola. No prior visitation. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Please share condolences online at www.beachtuynfh.com