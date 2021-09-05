Menu
James F. MARABELLA
MARABELLA - James F.
September 1, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Heléne M. (nee Huber) Marabella; loving father of Erika Marabella (Todd Lewandowski) and Jessica Marabella (Jay Clewis); devoted Papa of Jacob and Grace Lewandowski; brother of Al (Mary Agnes) and Charles (Anne Gilmore) Marabella; also survived by nieces, a nephew and his loyal dog, Lola. No prior visitation. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Please share condolences online at www.beachtuynfh.com


Dear Erika and Jessica, We send our sincere condolences to you and your family. Jim was a great guy and certainly was loved by many. Hopefully his memory will live in our hearts forever. Love, Rita and Sal Zambito
Salvatore Zambito
October 6, 2021
RHS graduate 1974 A proud member of Marabellas Misfits! Mr M was a positive compass for me. Always there to give guidance, direction and a swift kick in the butt if need! Fond memories of a caring teacher and mentor. Sending healing thoughts and prayers to the family
John Connor
School
September 6, 2021
