O'CONNELL - James Martin
Age 73, died on August 30, 2020, at Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit, Michigan, surrounded by his loving family. James was born on March 18, 1947, in Buffalo, New York, to the late Norbert O'Connell and the late Jane (nee: Corbett) O'Connell. James was a part of the 1969 graduating class from Canisius College in Buffalo, New York, where he received his bachelor's degree. After college, James selflessly served his country in the United States Air Force and reached the ranking of Staff Sergeant. Following an Honorable Discharge from service, he went on to work as a Large Case Agent for the Internal Revenue Service. James was an avid walker and enjoyed reading historical non-fiction. He will be remembered for always being the one to complete the New York Times Crossword in pen. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Susan, and was lucky enough to travel the world. He enjoyed the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and was a member of the American Legion. Although he enjoyed many things, he absolutely loved being a father. James was the loving husband of Susan (nee Helmer) O'Connell. Dear father of James Michael O'Connell. Beloved brother of Jane Granville, Michael O'Connell, and the late David O'Connell. On Monday, September 14th the family will host a 9:30 Am gathering followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 AM at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church, 157 Lake Shore Rd., Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236. Due to COVID-19, face masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his name to the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, https://tickets.dso.org/support/donate
Arrangements entrusted to Chas. Verheyden, Inc.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.