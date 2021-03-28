Menu
James H. May Sr.
MAY - James H., Sr.
Of Lackawanna. One day shy of his 99th birthday, Jim passed away peacefully at the Batavia VA Medical Center on March 24, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Joan (nee Beale) May; devoted father of James, Jr. "Jimmer" (Olena) May, Diane (Joe) Godwin and William May; cherished grandfather of James, III (Gina) May, Mark (Robyn) Godwin, Denise Woodhead, Melanie Rickard, William May and the late Joey (Kim) Godwin; adored great-grandfather of Krisha, Ryan, James, IV, Brandon, Branden and Regan; loving son of the late George and Mary (nee Cavanagh) May; dear brother of Harold (Mary Ellen) May, Dona (late Joseph) Fleischman, Beverly (John) Flederbach, John (Marilyn) May, late George (late Doris) May, late Lois (late Patrick) Sullivan, late Catherine (late William) Koehler, late Lillian (late Robert) Corcoran, late J. Donald (Helen) May and the late Nannette (John) Trietley. Jim was proud of his family and accomplishments but mostly proud of his service to our country with the 6th division of the U.S. Marine Corps from 1944-1946. In 1945, he fought in WWII against Japan in the Battle of Okinawa where he suffered many wounds. Amongst many honors which he received, Jim mostly cherished his Purple Heart Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, and Presidential Unit Citation. For most of his civilian life, Jim, along with his four brothers, continued running the George May Printing Co., a business started by their father. Due to Covid-19, a private family funeral was held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's memory to the Batavia VA Medical Center, 222 Richmond Ave., Batavia, NY 14020. Once a Marine, always a Marine!!! Semper Fi!!! Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Jim and Joan were long time family friends and great neighbors from years ago. So glad we got to visit with him and Joan as Jim and my husband hit it off immediately. Soon after the angels called Joan home. The Buffalo News did a great job with Jim's veteran interview as a lasting memory of a great man that raised a wonderful family. Now what is with the no flowers bit? How am I going to get my candy? Was this your idea Billy?
Colleen O'Neill
March 28, 2021
So sorry for you loss he was a very special man, and I´m sure he will be sorely missed, God bless him .
Umberto Guzzo
March 28, 2021
