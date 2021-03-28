Jim and Joan were long time family friends and great neighbors from years ago. So glad we got to visit with him and Joan as Jim and my husband hit it off immediately. Soon after the angels called Joan home. The Buffalo News did a great job with Jim's veteran interview as a lasting memory of a great man that raised a wonderful family. Now what is with the no flowers bit? How am I going to get my candy? Was this your idea Billy?

Colleen O'Neill March 28, 2021