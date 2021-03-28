MAY - James H., Sr.
Of Lackawanna. One day shy of his 99th birthday, Jim passed away peacefully at the Batavia VA Medical Center on March 24, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Joan (nee Beale) May; devoted father of James, Jr. "Jimmer" (Olena) May, Diane (Joe) Godwin and William May; cherished grandfather of James, III (Gina) May, Mark (Robyn) Godwin, Denise Woodhead, Melanie Rickard, William May and the late Joey (Kim) Godwin; adored great-grandfather of Krisha, Ryan, James, IV, Brandon, Branden and Regan; loving son of the late George and Mary (nee Cavanagh) May; dear brother of Harold (Mary Ellen) May, Dona (late Joseph) Fleischman, Beverly (John) Flederbach, John (Marilyn) May, late George (late Doris) May, late Lois (late Patrick) Sullivan, late Catherine (late William) Koehler, late Lillian (late Robert) Corcoran, late J. Donald (Helen) May and the late Nannette (John) Trietley. Jim was proud of his family and accomplishments but mostly proud of his service to our country with the 6th division of the U.S. Marine Corps from 1944-1946. In 1945, he fought in WWII against Japan in the Battle of Okinawa where he suffered many wounds. Amongst many honors which he received, Jim mostly cherished his Purple Heart Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, and Presidential Unit Citation. For most of his civilian life, Jim, along with his four brothers, continued running the George May Printing Co., a business started by their father. Due to Covid-19, a private family funeral was held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's memory to the Batavia VA Medical Center, 222 Richmond Ave., Batavia, NY 14020. Once a Marine, always a Marine!!! Semper Fi!!! Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.