McCABE - James M. Age 65. October 2, 2021. Beloved husband of 45 years to Judith (nee Gurbacki) McCabe; dear father of James (Paul Trapasso), Joseph (Leslie) and Andrew "Drew" (Jenny) McCabe; loving grandfather of Arthur and Samuel McCabe; brother of the late William (survived by Nancy) McCabe, Patricia (Thomas) Diehl, Carol Marshman, Paul "Otis" and John McCabe; survived by many nieces and nephews; son of the late Paul and Kathleen McCabe; son-in-law of Estelle (late John) Gurbacki; also survived by his cherished pets Timbits, Cinnamon, Ronzo, his kitties and the late Buddy. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (masks respectfully requested by the family), 335 Ontario St., Wednesday, 2-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, at 10 AM, in All Saints Church, 205 Esser Ave. Jim was a member of Charles W. Cushman No. 879 Masonic Lodge, a member of Local 264 and an employee with the City of Buffalo, Division of Water and a former employee of Denny Machine Co.
Im so sorry for your loss . We will miss Jim at Tim's Delaware .
Joe from Tim Hortons
October 8, 2021
Please accept my sincere condolences in the loss of your spouse and father. Wishing you peace and comfort in the days ahead.
(I am related through marriage to Leslie Anderson McCabe).
Sherry White
October 7, 2021
Judy and family, we are so sorry for your loss. It was good to see you and Jim in July. Keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers. May you find peace in God´s comfort and strength now and in the days ahead. Love to you all.
Paula and John Mis
October 6, 2021
The Seidels, Montys, Davises
October 5, 2021
Lorne Winsor and Samer Mansour
October 4, 2021
Our deepest condolences Judy so sorry for your loss our prayers for you & your family in this time of sorrow. Rip Jim
Ron & Gina Block Lasvegas
Ron & Gina Block
October 4, 2021
Drew--I did not know your Dad, but I work with his incredible son. I am so very sorry to hear about your Dad and wishing you and your family peace during this very difficult time.
Daniel Barrett
October 4, 2021
Our thoughts & prayers are with you & your family in this time of sorrow.
Gary & Sandi Gurbacki
October 4, 2021
Jim was a wonderful and kind man and will be sorely missed by all who knew him. God Bless you and your family in these very trying times
Brian & Mary Sullivan
Friend
October 4, 2021
Brian and Mary Sullivan
October 4, 2021
My heart felt prayers go out to Judy and all of Jim's love ones.
Dave Martz
Family
October 4, 2021
My deepest condolences to the McCabe family. I hope that you all can continue to see Mr McCabe in all that's kind and good. Love and peace to you all, coach