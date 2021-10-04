McCABE - James M.

Age 65. October 2, 2021. Beloved husband of 45 years to Judith (nee Gurbacki) McCabe; dear father of James (Paul Trapasso), Joseph (Leslie) and Andrew "Drew" (Jenny) McCabe; loving grandfather of Arthur and Samuel McCabe; brother of the late William (survived by Nancy) McCabe, Patricia (Thomas) Diehl, Carol Marshman, Paul "Otis" and John McCabe; survived by many nieces and nephews; son of the late Paul and Kathleen McCabe; son-in-law of Estelle (late John) Gurbacki; also survived by his cherished pets Timbits, Cinnamon, Ronzo, his kitties and the late Buddy. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (masks respectfully requested by the family), 335 Ontario St., Wednesday, 2-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, at 10 AM, in All Saints Church, 205 Esser Ave. Jim was a member of Charles W. Cushman No. 879 Masonic Lodge, a member of Local 264 and an employee with the City of Buffalo, Division of Water and a former employee of Denny Machine Co.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2021.