McCOY - JamesOf Cheektowaga, NY. On March 17, 2022. Loving father of Heather (Patrick Rowe) Williams; cherished grandfather of Athena and Ryder Rowe; brother of Dale (Shari) McCoy, Yvonne (Mark Amato) McCoy, Debbie (Billy) Martin and Candie McCoy; son of the late James V. and Candie McCoy; also survived by several nieces, nephews and friends. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated by the family at a later date. Please share condolences