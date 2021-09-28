It is with deep sorrow that I read of the passing of your father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and neighbor. While I never really got to know him, I was privileged to meet him. Reading his obituary and knowing some of the family, I now know the depth and scope of his character and love of family. While on his later years he was limited in his communication, I could always see the glint in his eye that showed the sincerity and genuineness of the man. The times that he shared and the love that he fostered will warm your hearts and the hearts of those who knew him for many years to come. He may have passed this mortal realm, but his legacy of faith, kindness, integrity and hope will live on in those whose lives he touched. May he have Godspeed in his journey to everlasting life and eternal rest with family and friends who made the journey before him. Cindy and I send our prayers and love to all of you. Health issues preclude me from paying my respects. May words are of not less meaning. Peace.

John Scott October 1, 2021