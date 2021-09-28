Menu
James Frederick McDERMOTT
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
McDERMOTT - James Frederick
Passed away peacefully with family members at his side on September 24, 2021, age 96. Jim served in World War II from 1943-1946 and was recalled to active service during the Korean War in 1951. He joined the New York State Police in 1949 and began his career as a Trooper stationed in Troop D Oswego. In 1954, he was assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and later promoted to Corporal in 1961, Sergeant in 1962 and a Zone Sergeant in 1967. He retired as a Buffalo Zone Sergeant in 1979. Jim was also an officer in the NYS Police Benevolent Association and after retiring from the State Police he helped form the Niagara Region Chapter of the Association of Former NYS Troopers. He also spent time as the Chief of Security for the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. He was an active member of the Buffalo Knights of Columbus Council #184, the Cardinal O'Hara Booster Club, and was an avid Buffalo Bills and University of Notre Dame football fan. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Frances Lucille (nee Fox) McDermott, granddaughter Michela McDermott and brother Phillip McDermott; devoted father of Mark (Christine), Monica (John) Beiter, John (Linda), Daniel (Debra), Michael, and Thomas; loving grandfather of 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; dear brother of Alice McDermott; brother-in-law of Jane McDermott; also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will be present Thursday from 4-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.). Family and friends are invited Friday at 9:30 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Christopher Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY 14150. Please assemble at church. Interment with Military Honors to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to the Former Troopers Helping Hands at PO Box 432, Buffalo, NY 14224. Share memories and condolences on James' Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 28, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
It is with deep sorrow that I read of the passing of your father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and neighbor. While I never really got to know him, I was privileged to meet him. Reading his obituary and knowing some of the family, I now know the depth and scope of his character and love of family. While on his later years he was limited in his communication, I could always see the glint in his eye that showed the sincerity and genuineness of the man. The times that he shared and the love that he fostered will warm your hearts and the hearts of those who knew him for many years to come. He may have passed this mortal realm, but his legacy of faith, kindness, integrity and hope will live on in those whose lives he touched. May he have Godspeed in his journey to everlasting life and eternal rest with family and friends who made the journey before him. Cindy and I send our prayers and love to all of you. Health issues preclude me from paying my respects. May words are of not less meaning. Peace.
John Scott
October 1, 2021
RIP Sir and thank you for your service to this country and the State of NY
Michael Pecoraro
Other
September 28, 2021
RIP Mr. McDermott, you were a great neighbor and role model
Dan Russo
September 28, 2021
