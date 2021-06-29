Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James B. MEREDITH
FUNERAL HOME
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road
Orchard Park, NY
MEREDITH - James B.
Passed away June 26, 2021. Loving son of the late Byron and Elizabeth Ann (Wilson) Meredith. Dear brother of Elizabeth (James) Smith, Janet (Joseph Wrzosek) Gehen, Kathleen (late Edward) O'Hara, Mary (Patrick) Shea, and Thomas (Kristen Cristiano) Meredith. Uncle of Brian, Lauren, Kelly, Mary, Andrew, Liz, Jimmy, Katie, Patrick, Jackie and Kevin. Great-uncle of seven. Brother-in-law of James Gehen. Friends may call Thursday from 3-7PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10AM at Nativity of Our Lord Church. Please assemble at church. Donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Nativity of Our Lord Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
15 Entries
A good and honest man I am going to miss him
Bill Wilson
Friend
July 1, 2021
The Mosman Family
June 30, 2021
You will be very missed by the crew at 240 South!! RIP my friend.
Jenn Styn
Friend
June 30, 2021
The Ritts Family
June 30, 2021
Deepest sympathies to Jim´s family. He was my best friend growing up, someone I could count on to be there for me from elementary school through high school. Many stories to tell of our youth. Jim had the kindest heart. Rest well my friend.
Ken Miller - Los Angeles, CA
Friend
June 30, 2021
Sorry to hear of Jim's passing you are all in our thought's and prayers he will be missed by many.Rest in peace my friend
Dan & Amy Flattery
Friend
June 30, 2021
U were a good man Jim. Kind , caring and fun . You will be missed God has a new angel
Joe and Mary
Friend
June 30, 2021
OMG, Jimmy I am so saddened by your passing. You were such an awesome person and I will miss you dearly. My deepest sympathies to your family, friends and loved ones!!
Lynn Emminger
Family
June 29, 2021
So sorry for your loss. You are all in our prayers
Brooke and Adrian Carless
Friend
June 29, 2021
Jim was a great friend and neighbor! He will be missed dearly by so many. My deepest condolences to his loving family. Dave and Lori
Lori Lussier
June 29, 2021
Heart of Gold.....
James Klein
Friend
June 29, 2021
So sorry for the family of Jim. He was a very nice guy! May he Rest In Peace!
Debbie Swift
June 29, 2021
RIP Jim...you will be missed...your pool was lovely..
Linda Light
Friend
June 29, 2021
Love and prayers go out to the family. Jim was the kindest, caring, loving man that I have ever known, he will be sadly missed...
Lisa Cristiano
June 29, 2021
There will never be a better, more thoughtful person! He was always there for anyone! He was my best friend! He will be very missed!
Gail Rossow
Friend
June 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results