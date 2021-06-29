MEREDITH - James B.
Passed away June 26, 2021. Loving son of the late Byron and Elizabeth Ann (Wilson) Meredith. Dear brother of Elizabeth (James) Smith, Janet (Joseph Wrzosek) Gehen, Kathleen (late Edward) O'Hara, Mary (Patrick) Shea, and Thomas (Kristen Cristiano) Meredith. Uncle of Brian, Lauren, Kelly, Mary, Andrew, Liz, Jimmy, Katie, Patrick, Jackie and Kevin. Great-uncle of seven. Brother-in-law of James Gehen. Friends may call Thursday from 3-7PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10AM at Nativity of Our Lord Church. Please assemble at church. Donations may be made to the American Heart Association
. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 29, 2021.