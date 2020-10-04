Menu
James Michael PYNE Sr.
PYNE - James Michael, Sr.
Age 83, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2020, at his home in Worthington, Ohio. Born November 3, 1936, in Blasdell, NY, to John James and Doris Lucille Pyne; predeceased by brother, John James Pyne Jr.; survived by wife, Kyle; children, Kelsey (Matt) Warner, Nettie Pyne, and James (Olivia) Pyne Jr., Clifford (Nancy) Pyne, Linnea (Michael) Pyne-Jaeger, Andrew (Melanie) Pyne, brother: Robert (June) Pyne; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandson. A Memorial Service will be held 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church, Powell, Ohio. Visit: www.schoedinger.com for a complete obituary and to send email condolences to the family.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church
, Powell, Ohio
GUEST BOOK
Chelsea and Nettie, you have our deepest sympathy at the passing of your dad. May the Lord comfort you and fill you with His peace.
Dan and Nancy Green
Friend
September 25, 2020