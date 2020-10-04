PYNE - James Michael, Sr.
Age 83, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2020, at his home in Worthington, Ohio. Born November 3, 1936, in Blasdell, NY, to John James and Doris Lucille Pyne; predeceased by brother, John James Pyne Jr.; survived by wife, Kyle; children, Kelsey (Matt) Warner, Nettie Pyne, and James (Olivia) Pyne Jr., Clifford (Nancy) Pyne, Linnea (Michael) Pyne-Jaeger, Andrew (Melanie) Pyne, brother: Robert (June) Pyne; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandson. A Memorial Service will be held 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church, Powell, Ohio. Visit: www.schoedinger.com
