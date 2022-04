MITCHELL - James P.January 5, 2022, of Grand Island. Husband of the late Alma Mitchell. Father of Pamela and John (Barbara) Mitchell. Brother of John G. Mitchell. Son of the late John and Ora (nee Sarmanote) Mitchell. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Schoellkopf Health Center, 621 10th St., Niagara Falls, NY 14301. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com