MORRISON - James J.
Of West Seneca, entered into rest June 15, 2021. Beloved husband of Maryann (nee Tighe) Morrison; devoted father of Kim (Tim) Norris, Pat (late Timothy) Ferron, Deborah Morrison (Ken Stephan), James Morrison and Edward (Julie) Morrison; cherished grandfather of eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; loving son of the late James and Mary Morrison; dear brother of Shirley (late Michael) Lamancuso. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Monday (June 21) from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Martin of Tours Church, 1140 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, on Tuesday morning at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James' name to Hospice Foundation. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.