MORRISON - James J.Of West Seneca, entered into rest June 15, 2021. Beloved husband of Maryann (nee Tighe) Morrison; devoted father of Kim (Tim) Norris, Pat (late Timothy) Ferron, Deborah Morrison (Ken Stephan), James Morrison and Edward (Julie) Morrison; cherished grandfather of eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; loving son of the late James and Mary Morrison; dear brother of Shirley (late Michael) Lamancuso. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Monday (June 21) from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Martin of Tours Church, 1140 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, on Tuesday morning at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James' name to Hospice Foundation. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com