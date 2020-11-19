GARRITY - James N.

November 16, 2020, of Williamsville, at age 85. Beloved husband of 56 years to Mary (nee Holler) Garrity; devoted father of James R., Kevin (Leslie), Susan (Daniel Syracuse), Jeffrey (Bonnie) and Cathleen (Daniel) Willig; loving grandfather of Thomas, Farrell, and Jack Garrity, Adam, Abigail, and Grace Willig and Thomas (late), Anthony and Nicholas Syracuse; brother of Marjorie (late Frederick) Klinger, Carolyn (late Robert) Morey, Sandra (late Donald) Uplinger, Lynette (late Dennis) Ryan and Timothy (Rose) Garrity; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jim served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Korea, and taught fifth grade at Meadow Elementary in North Tonawanda for 31 years. The ultimate teacher, Jim chose to donate his body to the UB Anatomical Gift Program. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Donations may be made to the Historical Society of the Tonawandas, 113 Main St., Tonawanda, NY 14150.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 19, 2020.