NICHOLS - James Alfred, Jr.
Of Bowmansville, NY, on March 31, 2022. Beloved husband of Marie Nichols; father of Steven (Jill) Nichols, Daniel Nichols and Lisa Eckman; brother of Joseph (Kathleen) Nichols; stepfather of Ruth Rider-Work (Nathan Work), Joshua (Monica) Centner and Hannah Centner; grandfather of Nora, Wilson, Jarod, Audrey, Christina, Danika, Joshua and Alexandra; step-grandfather of Christian Rider-Work, Mackenzie Rider-Work, Joshua G. Centner, Owen John Centner and Sophia Chernogorec; great-grandfather of Damian, Ezra and Baby Boy Love. Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on May 28, 2022 at 3 PM at the Clarence Fire District, 10355 Main Street, Clarence, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider remembrances to WNY Heroes, 8205 Main St., Williamsville, NY 14221. Please contact the funeral home prior to Sunday, May 22nd, for reservation to the Celebration of Life at director @ amherstmemorialchapel.com
. Arrangements are under the direction of AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC.
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.