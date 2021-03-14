Menu
James A. NIXON
NIXON - James A.
Of Orchard Park; entered into rest March 7, 2021; Beloved husband of Marie J. (nee Ippolito) Nixon. Devoted father of James (Michele) Nixon and Douglas Nixon. Cherished grandfather of Travis and Austin. Loving son of the late Roy and Doris Nixon. Dear brother of Barbara (late Richard) Bauer, Carol Viccari, Bonnie Wittenrich, Ronald Nixon, Richard (Jolene) Nixon, late June Nixon, late Raymond Nixon, late Robert, Sr. (late Joyce) Matevia and the late Sharon (late Larry) Bieler. Also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Mr. Nixon was a Navy veteran. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
