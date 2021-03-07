NORGREN - James L.
88, of Wheatfield, NY, Saturday (February 27, 2021). Loving husband of Barbara (Lemon) Norgren; father of Jeffrey (Roxanne) Norgren, Jill (Dan) Bentley, and Jennifer (Roy) Woods; brother of Gerald (Suzanne) Norgren, grandfather of seven, and great-grandfather of three. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 1 PM, from St. Paul Lutheran Church, 453 Old Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda. Memorial contributions can be made in Jim's memory to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Niagara Hospice. Complete obituary at Wattengel.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 14, 2021.