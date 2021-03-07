Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James L. NORGREN
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
NORGREN - James L.
88, of Wheatfield, NY, Saturday (February 27, 2021). Loving husband of Barbara (Lemon) Norgren; father of Jeffrey (Roxanne) Norgren, Jill (Dan) Bentley, and Jennifer (Roy) Woods; brother of Gerald (Suzanne) Norgren, grandfather of seven, and great-grandfather of three. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 1 PM, from St. Paul Lutheran Church, 453 Old Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda. Memorial contributions can be made in Jim's memory to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Niagara Hospice. Complete obituary at Wattengel.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Barb and family...our deepest sympathy goes out to you and your family. Jim was a good friend and co-worker...he will be greatly missed...if you ever need anything please feel free to contact me.... John & Kathy Phillips
John & Kathy Phillips
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results