O'Connor, Sr. - James P.
January 5, 2022 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved fiancé of Rebecca McDonald; father of James, Jr. and Christopher O'Connor; grandfather of Cassandra, Isabella, and James "LJ"; also survived by many friends and home church members. Friends received on Tuesday from 3 - 7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. & Rte. 5) Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919, where a funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 AM. In lieu flowers, memorials may be made to either the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation or the Vietnam Veterans of America. Please leave online donations and condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.