O'CONNOR - James P.
March 13, 2021. Beloved son of the late Michael and Susan O'Connor; dear brother of Jack (Patricia) O'Connor; uncle of Kelly O'Connor, Colleen (David) Shamberger and the late Jennifer O'Connor; survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Saturday, 1-3 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, where a Funeral Service will follow at 3 PM. James was a decorated Navy veteran who served during the Vietnam war and was retired from the Erie County Social Service Department. Please share your condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 17, 2021.