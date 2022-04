O'CONNOR - James P.March 13, 2021. Beloved son of the late Michael and Susan O'Connor; dear brother of Jack (Patricia) O'Connor; uncle of Kelly O'Connor, Colleen (David) Shamberger and the late Jennifer O'Connor; survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Saturday, 1-3 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, where a Funeral Service will follow at 3 PM. James was a decorated Navy veteran who served during the Vietnam war and was retired from the Erie County Social Service Department. Please share your condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com