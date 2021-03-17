Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James P. O'CONNOR
FUNERAL HOME
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
3070 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
O'CONNOR - James P.
March 13, 2021. Beloved son of the late Michael and Susan O'Connor; dear brother of Jack (Patricia) O'Connor; uncle of Kelly O'Connor, Colleen (David) Shamberger and the late Jennifer O'Connor; survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Saturday, 1-3 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, where a Funeral Service will follow at 3 PM. James was a decorated Navy veteran who served during the Vietnam war and was retired from the Erie County Social Service Department. Please share your condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
3070 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Mar
20
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
3070 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My Sincere Condolences to The O'Connor Family...
Ron Archambeault
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results