CARR - James P.
Unexpectedly, November 17, 2020, age 63; beloved son of Raymond L. (Frances) Carr and the late Betsy (nee Bloomingdale) Carr; devoted father of Patrick (Megan) Carr and Ryan Carr; adored grandfather of Makenna Rae; dearest brother of Bernie (Kathleen), Chuck (Cindi), Marc, and the late Gary Kotarski; loving companion of Christine Gummo; he will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, family, friends, and his cherished dog, Julie. The family will be present Sunday from 2-4 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St. (at Girdle Rd.), where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 4 PM. Friends invited. Interment to be held privately. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share memories and condolences on Jim's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 20, 2020.