James P. HARP
Harp - James P.
Of Orchard Park, passed at the age of 89, September 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lucille; father of Jeff (Ellen), Alan and Doug (Anna); grandfather of Mattaniah (Holly), Noah (Meghan), Micah (Kelly), Hannah (Rachel), Madeline, Spencer; brother of Dave (late MaryAnn) and Paul (Cathy); survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Jim was a retired Senior Vice President of Marine Midland Bank, where he worked for 36 years. Family will be present Saturday 3-6 PM at HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. Memorials may be made to Aurora Waldorf School. Re-opening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks are required. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
