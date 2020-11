LIS - James P.

November 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Carmella (nee Sicurella); dear father of Shawn (Rachel) Lis; loving grandfather of Maranella and Everett; brother of Delores (late James) Barciniak; survived by nieces and nephews. Memorial service will take place at a later date. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.