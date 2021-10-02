PALLONE - James S. "Jim"
87, of Niagara Falls, NY, passed away on September 29, 2021, Michaelmas, which is the Feast of the Archangels, Saints Michael, Gabriel and Raphael at Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston, NY. Born in Niagara Falls, NY, he was the second son of the late Francis and Mary (D'Anna) Pallone, and predeceased by his older brother, Dr. Frank A. Pallone. Jim was raised in Niagara Falls and attended Stella Niagara and was part of the Cadet Program, then graduated from Bishop Duffy High School. He later attended St. Bonaventure University where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting and Finance. On September 8, 1956, he married Irma T. (LaGatta) Pallone of Niagara Falls. After 62 years of marriage, the love of Jim's life predeceased him on November 11, 2018. Jim was self-employed as a Stock Broker with Investors Funding Corporation and as an Insurance Salesman with the Knights of Columbus. He also ran his real estate and apartment business. A member of the Knights of Columbus #247, Jim held many leadership positions including Grand Knight and treasurer. A proud and devout Catholic, he was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Vincent de Paul Parish at St. Leo's Church and a member of the First Friday Club. Jim loved playing cards, especially pinochle, euchre, and Chicago rummy. He loved the New York Yankees and rooted for the Buffalo Bills. He loved traveling, loved to drive, but above all, loved his family, family events, and supported them his entire life. Jim is survived by his children, Mary Beth Pallone, James G. Pallone, Thomas G. (Fonda) Pallone, Cheryl Ann (late Kevin) Gill, and Kevin G. (Melanie) Pallone; seven grandchildren, Isaac Pallone, Anthony Pallone, Christina Pallone, Andrew Gill, Matthew Gill, Madison Pallone, and Nicholas Pallone, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and sister-in-laws Darlene Pallone and Mary LaGatta. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 8 from 10:30 - 11:30 AM at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 MILITARY ROAD, NIAGARA FALLS, NY 14304, where funeral services will begin at 11:30 AM, followed by Jim's Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon at St. Vincent de Paul Parish at St. Leo's Church, 2748 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY 14304. Entombment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Lewiston, NY. Reception to follow. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com
for online condolences. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to St. Vincent de Paul Parish at St. Leo's Church.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 2, 2021.