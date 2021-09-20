PROBST - James G.
Age 68, of Silver Lake, NY and Hilton Head, SC formerly of Buffalo, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021. He was born in Buffalo, NY, on November 9th, 1952. A son of the late James F. and Rita (Piotrowski) Probst. James was a graduate of Burgard High School in Buffalo and the New York State Police Academy. He worked with the New York State Police Investigators Division throughout New York State. He retired in 2004 as a Sr. Investigator from Zone #1 in Lockport, New York. He was a member of the New York State Police Investigators Association. He enjoyed golfing, boating, spending time with his grandchildren and just enjoyed life. He is survived by his wife, Susan L. (Barbartiz) Probst whom he married on September 13, 1974; son, Jeffrey Probst of Wilmington, NC; daughter, Sydney (Paul Gandolfo) Probst of Amherst sister, Kimberly (Thomas) Ersing of Varysburg, sister-in-law, Linda (Christopher) Nowak of Syracuse; two granddaughters, Joanna and Louise Gandolfo, along with many nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends may call from 3-5 PM, on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the EATON-WATSON FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 98 North Main St., in Perry, where services will follow at 5 PM. There will be a Celebration of Life planned for 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any organization of your choice. For more information please call (585) 237-2626 or to leave a message of condolence visit www.eatonwatsonfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements completed by Eaton-Watson Funeral Home, LLC., 98 North Main Street Perry, New York 14530.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2021.