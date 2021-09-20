Menu
James G. PROBST
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Burgard High School
FUNERAL HOME
Eaton Watson Funeral Home, LLC
98 North Main Street
Perry, NY
PROBST - James G.
Age 68, of Silver Lake, NY and Hilton Head, SC formerly of Buffalo, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021. He was born in Buffalo, NY, on November 9th, 1952. A son of the late James F. and Rita (Piotrowski) Probst. James was a graduate of Burgard High School in Buffalo and the New York State Police Academy. He worked with the New York State Police Investigators Division throughout New York State. He retired in 2004 as a Sr. Investigator from Zone #1 in Lockport, New York. He was a member of the New York State Police Investigators Association. He enjoyed golfing, boating, spending time with his grandchildren and just enjoyed life. He is survived by his wife, Susan L. (Barbartiz) Probst whom he married on September 13, 1974; son, Jeffrey Probst of Wilmington, NC; daughter, Sydney (Paul Gandolfo) Probst of Amherst sister, Kimberly (Thomas) Ersing of Varysburg, sister-in-law, Linda (Christopher) Nowak of Syracuse; two granddaughters, Joanna and Louise Gandolfo, along with many nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends may call from 3-5 PM, on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the EATON-WATSON FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 98 North Main St., in Perry, where services will follow at 5 PM. There will be a Celebration of Life planned for 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any organization of your choice. For more information please call (585) 237-2626 or to leave a message of condolence visit www.eatonwatsonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements completed by Eaton-Watson Funeral Home, LLC., 98 North Main Street Perry, New York 14530.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Eaton Watson Funeral Home, LLC
98 North Main Street, Perry, NY
Sep
21
Service
5:00p.m.
Eaton Watson Funeral Home, LLC
98 North Main Street, Perry, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Eaton Watson Funeral Home, LLC
3 Entries
Worked a homicide case with Jim years ago when I was with Amherst PD. He was an excellent Investigator and a good man. Rest in Peace my friend..
Donald Wright
September 22, 2021
Put in a swimming pool for him years ago and instantly became friends. We shared stories of each other´s experiences and lives. I am saddened to see he passed. I will miss my friend.
Bob Marquardt
Friend
September 21, 2021
Sue, I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your husband. I am leaving for a 12 trip out West tomorrow and am presently in Ohio or else I would definitely be there. So sorry again.
Bonnie Krall
Family
September 20, 2021
