QUINN - James
Of South Buffalo, entered into rest September 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Jablonski) Quinn; devoted father of Hayden and Griffin; loving son of Joyce A. and the late Richard D. Quinn; dear brother of Peter (Sharon) Quinn; fond uncle of Zachary Quinn; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave. on Monday from 3-7 PM. Funeral service will immediately follow. Pursuant to the unpausing NYS guidelines, 33% occupancy limitations will be observed. Please wear a face covering. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.