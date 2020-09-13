Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James R. CHP CASSATA Ph.D.
CASSATA - James R. Phd., CHP
Of Collegeville, PA died at age 61 after a heroic battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Born in Buffalo to parents, the late Joseph and Esther Cassata; survived by wife, Lisa, and brothers Arthur (Sandy), Joseph (Sharon); predeceased by brothers David (late Carol), and Paul (Gwen). Also survived by sisters-in-law, Debbie (Jim) Suttell, Cheryl Kinsman, brother-in-law Rick (Denise) Ripstein, and many loving nieces and nephews. Prior to his Naval career, Jim was a professional water skier at Cypress Gardens, FL, a skill he learned at Lime Lake, NY, where his family had a summer home for many years. Jim also leaves behind many friends from the Lime Lake community, where he is fondly remembered as a friend and mentor.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.