CASSATA - James R. Phd., CHP

Of Collegeville, PA died at age 61 after a heroic battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Born in Buffalo to parents, the late Joseph and Esther Cassata; survived by wife, Lisa, and brothers Arthur (Sandy), Joseph (Sharon); predeceased by brothers David (late Carol), and Paul (Gwen). Also survived by sisters-in-law, Debbie (Jim) Suttell, Cheryl Kinsman, brother-in-law Rick (Denise) Ripstein, and many loving nieces and nephews. Prior to his Naval career, Jim was a professional water skier at Cypress Gardens, FL, a skill he learned at Lime Lake, NY, where his family had a summer home for many years. Jim also leaves behind many friends from the Lime Lake community, where he is fondly remembered as a friend and mentor.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.