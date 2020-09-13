DEMPSEY - James R. "Moose"
September 5, 2020. Beloved husband of 47 years to Mary (nee Reed); loving father of Erin (Brian) Langley, Kate (Graeme) Leiser, Molly (Terrence) Miller and Scott (Kasandra Dassoulas) Dempsey; dear grandfather of Matthew, Maisie, Nora, Corinne, Chase, Bryce, Olivia, Jack and James; brother of Dennis (Marilyn), Ralph Dempsey, Mary (John) Walker, Jean (Mike) Ruggeri, Barbara (Scott) Pennino and the late Bob Dempsey. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and loving friends. Due to COVID restrictions, services were held privately. A Celebration of Moose's life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in memory of James Dempsey, to the Independent Health Family Branch YMCA (www.ymcabn.org/donate
) or Say YES Buffalo (sayyesforever.org
).Arrangements made by DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be made at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com
