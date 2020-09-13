Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James R. "Moose" DEMPSEY
DEMPSEY - James R. "Moose"
September 5, 2020. Beloved husband of 47 years to Mary (nee Reed); loving father of Erin (Brian) Langley, Kate (Graeme) Leiser, Molly (Terrence) Miller and Scott (Kasandra Dassoulas) Dempsey; dear grandfather of Matthew, Maisie, Nora, Corinne, Chase, Bryce, Olivia, Jack and James; brother of Dennis (Marilyn), Ralph Dempsey, Mary (John) Walker, Jean (Mike) Ruggeri, Barbara (Scott) Pennino and the late Bob Dempsey. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and loving friends. Due to COVID restrictions, services were held privately. A Celebration of Moose's life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in memory of James Dempsey, to the Independent Health Family Branch YMCA (www.ymcabn.org/donate) or Say YES Buffalo (sayyesforever.org).Arrangements made by DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be made at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.