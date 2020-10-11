Menu
James R. "Rich" GREY
GREY - James R. "Rich"
Of Eden, NY, entered into rest October 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Madeline T. (nee Higgins) Grey; devoted father of James (Lisa) Grey, Eileen (Gary) Pfleuger, Maureen (Dan) Woyton, Joseph Grey, John (Karen) Grey, and Michele (Bob) Penna; cherished grandfather of twenty grandchildren and thirty-one great-grandchildren; loving son of the late William and Margaret Grey; predeceased by eight siblings; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church, 8791 South Main St., Eden, on Friday morning (October 16) at 11 o'clock. Due to Covid restrictions, the Mass is to be attended by family members only. Interment Eden Evergreen Cemetery. Rich was an Army veteran of WWII. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
