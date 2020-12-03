KOLODZIEJ - James R. "Jim"
Passed away on December 2, 2020. Dear father of Denise Kolodziej and Kim (Thomas) Smith; loving grandfather of John (Tien) Sacco and Steven Sacco; great-grandfather of Trevor, Logan and Aubrey; son of the late Alois and Mary (Czjaka) Kolodziej; brother of Mary Jane (Ronald) Kipler and Janice McLaughlin, late Gerald Kolodziej and the late Robert Kolodziej; also survived by his buddy Bill Nichols who along with Jim participated in many car shows and they were bowling partners for many years. A special thank you to Jennifer Carnevale for the love and compassion that she gave to Jim and his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10 AM at St. John Vianney Church (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Wings Flights of Hope in memory of Jim Kolodziej. Jim was an avid bowler and worked at the Ford Stamping Plant for over 40 years. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com
