WAGGONER - Deacon James R.
Suddenly, September 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (nee Overton) Waggoner; devoted father of Sean (Jennifer) Waggoner, Matthew Waggoner, and Ashley (Chase) Melton; loving grandfather of Joseph, Thomas and Amelia Waggoner; dear brother of Dennis (Linda) Waggoner. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Kenmore, NY, 14223 on Friday from 4-7 PM. Where Priests and Deacons will gather with the faithful for a Prayer Service at 7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church on Saturday at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John the Baptist Church, which he fervently served. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 23, 2020.