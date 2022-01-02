Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James G. RAY Jr.
RAY - James G., Jr.
December 29, 2021, age 93, of Grand Island, NY. Beloved husband of the late Jeannette (nee Swannie) Ray; son of the late J. Gordon and Eva (Saltsman) Ray; father of James G. (Diane) Ray III; Richard D. Ray, Susan L. (George) Moots; cherished grandfather of five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. At James' request, his body was donated to the UB Anatomical Gift Program for the advancement of science. A private Memorial Service is planned for the family. Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, in honor of James.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Deepest sympathy to the family. from: Marilyn Posluszny
Marilyn Posluszny
Friend
January 8, 2022
We remember the Ray family from church growing up. Your parents were good people who were fun and full of smiles. Keep the good memories close.
Jan, Dave & Julie Tyson
Friend
January 3, 2022
I'm very sorry to hear about your father.
Michael Okonczak
January 3, 2022
My family got to know Jim and Jeannette through the IBM Ring 12 magic Ring of Buffalo. They were the true magic in the Ring. It wasn't about the tricks that were done, but how they made you feel. They were the true heartbeat and the soul. I was proud to serve as his VP and with him on the Board of Directors for many years. We will miss you my friend. You may be gone but you will never be forgotten.
Tony Weiland
Friend
January 2, 2022
Jim - Sorry to hear about your Dad's passing. May God grant you His peace. Sorry for your loss.
Susan (Cizdziel) Kennedy
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results