My family got to know Jim and Jeannette through the IBM Ring 12 magic Ring of Buffalo. They were the true magic in the Ring. It wasn't about the tricks that were done, but how they made you feel. They were the true heartbeat and the soul. I was proud to serve as his VP and with him on the Board of Directors for many years. We will miss you my friend. You may be gone but you will never be forgotten.

Tony Weiland Friend January 2, 2022