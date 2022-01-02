RAY - James G., Jr.
December 29, 2021, age 93, of Grand Island, NY. Beloved husband of the late Jeannette (nee Swannie) Ray; son of the late J. Gordon and Eva (Saltsman) Ray; father of James G. (Diane) Ray III; Richard D. Ray, Susan L. (George) Moots; cherished grandfather of five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. At James' request, his body was donated to the UB Anatomical Gift Program for the advancement of science. A private Memorial Service is planned for the family. Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, in honor of James.
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.