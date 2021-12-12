Menu
James Edwards RENZI
RENZI - James Edwards
Of Eden, New York. December 7, 2021. Devoted husband of Sandra (Phillips). Loving father of Robyn Bautz-Ruffato, John (Heather) Renzi, Maria (Thomas) Tapia and Jennifer (Gerald Preischel) Renzi. Caring grandfather of Justen Valenti, Kristen Ruffato, Dallas and Drew Renzi, Jillian, Sydnie, Mallory and Thomas Jr. Tapia, Scott and Bryce Phillips. Brother of William (Karen) Renzi. No services will be observed at this time. Memorials may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America at www.pva.org. Words of sympathy may be left on www.laingfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
What a great guy he was. I knew Jimmy from The Rainbow diner Woodlawn and was our roller skating buddy. Will be greatly missed:
Dorothy Govenettio
Friend
December 13, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Renzi family. Jim and Sandy were good friends of my parents.
Andrew Hollendursky
December 12, 2021
Dear Billy, Karen and family, We are so very sorry to hear of Jim´s passing. Sending you our deepest condolences and love.
Karen and John Hojnacki
December 12, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Alice Czaja
Friend
December 12, 2021
Our deepest condolences to Jim's Family and Friends American Legion Post 880 Commander, Jim Blidy
James P Blidy
December 10, 2021
