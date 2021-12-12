RENZI - James Edwards
Of Eden, New York. December 7, 2021. Devoted husband of Sandra (Phillips). Loving father of Robyn Bautz-Ruffato, John (Heather) Renzi, Maria (Thomas) Tapia and Jennifer (Gerald Preischel) Renzi. Caring grandfather of Justen Valenti, Kristen Ruffato, Dallas and Drew Renzi, Jillian, Sydnie, Mallory and Thomas Jr. Tapia, Scott and Bryce Phillips. Brother of William (Karen) Renzi. No services will be observed at this time. Memorials may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America
at www.pva.org
. Words of sympathy may be left on www.laingfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.