REVILLE - James A.
Suddenly, March 23, 2022, of West Palm Beach, FL, at the age of 64. Beloved son of the late John P. and Kathleen (Wright) Reville; adored baby brother of John P. (Gail) Reville, Joseph M. Reville, Marikay (Kevin) Loftus and Margaret R. Arcadi; dearest uncle to Kara Reville (Anthony Mariani), Brittany Reville, Joseph Reville (fiancée Autumn Arnold), Kevin (MaryKate) Loftus Jr., Margaret (Andrew) Kruszka, Kathleen (Raymond) Sullivan, Dr. Jane Arcadi (fiancé Michael Hartman) and John Arcadi; 'Crazy Uncle Jim' to Ava and Anthony Mariani, Molly and Kevin Loftus, Lauren and Callan Kruszka, and Claire and Brady Sullivan; dear friend and former spouse of Lucille Reville. and loving stepfather to Shelly. Jim is also survived by many cousins and lifelong friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 30th, at 9:30 AM, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 450 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY. Please assemble at the church. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Paul Fitzpatrick Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund at Bishop Timon High School. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share your memories and online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.