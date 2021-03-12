Menu
James R. "Bob" RODGERS Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd
Williamsville, NY
RODGERS - James R., Sr. "Bob"
Beloved husband of the late Dorothy J. (nee Doyle); loving father of Stephen P. (Mary), Christine (Robert) LaMastra and the late James R. Jr. and Thomas C. Rodgers; dear grandfather of Sean, Meghan, Jennifer, Lindsay, Michael, Robert Jr. and Lauren; dearest great-grandfather of Logan, Gio, Cabe and Ashton; brother of the late Francis Leo Rodgers Jr., Joan Broderick, Nancy Kirbis and Patsy Rodgers. Friends may call Sunday, 2-4 PM, at the PERNA DENGLER ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, where a Funeral Service will follow at 4 PM. Bob was a retired Chairman on the Board of the Rodgers Welding Supply Company, past Chairman of the Niagara Frontier American Welding Society, past President of the Cherry Hill Club. Memorials may be made to ALS. Condolences may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
Mar
14
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
Your Haun Family
March 15, 2021
Stephen and Family; many wonderful experiences at Cherry Hill with your Dad and Family. Our thoughts are with you. Tony & Becky Evershed
Tony Evershed
March 15, 2021
Having spent almost 50Years of my life working with and for you, no one has meant more to me than having you as my friend God Bless You &may Dorothy,Jim,&Tommy welcome you to Heaven
Jack Reddien
March 13, 2021
We had many of good times on the Golf course,with Ron Ahrens and JackMaley. May God Bless Bob . CHS `50
Joe Basil sr
March 12, 2021
