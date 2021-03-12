RODGERS - James R., Sr. "Bob"
Beloved husband of the late Dorothy J. (nee Doyle); loving father of Stephen P. (Mary), Christine (Robert) LaMastra and the late James R. Jr. and Thomas C. Rodgers; dear grandfather of Sean, Meghan, Jennifer, Lindsay, Michael, Robert Jr. and Lauren; dearest great-grandfather of Logan, Gio, Cabe and Ashton; brother of the late Francis Leo Rodgers Jr., Joan Broderick, Nancy Kirbis and Patsy Rodgers. Friends may call Sunday, 2-4 PM, at the PERNA DENGLER ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, where a Funeral Service will follow at 4 PM. Bob was a retired Chairman on the Board of the Rodgers Welding Supply Company, past Chairman of the Niagara Frontier American Welding Society, past President of the Cherry Hill Club. Memorials may be made to ALS. Condolences may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2021.