ROSINSKI - James L.
Born April 17, 1950, of Franklinville, NY, entered into rest on June 7, 2021, with his loving wife, Lynn Margaret (nee Harber) Rosinski, by his side. He was predeceased by his parents, Leonard and Joyce Rosinski (nee Ford). Surviving beside his wife are his brother Alan (Diane) Rosinski and sister Suzanne Rosinski, an adopted son River Jordan Rider Rosinski, Lynn's children whom he took as his own, Mardie Marie Stoll, Brian (Jolene) Stoll, Jr., Dorin (Daniel) Burketto, Markessa Jean (Nicholas) Graeber as well as many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 26 at 2PM at the American Legion Matthew Glab Post 1477, located at 1965 Abbott Road, Lackawanna, NY. The Reverend Daniel Cudmore will be presiding. As this is a celebration, please refrain from wearing black. Arrangements by BUFFALO NIAGARA CREMATION SERVICE 855-1411. Please share online condolences at buffaloniagaracremation.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 24, 2021.