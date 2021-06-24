Menu
James L. ROSINSKI
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Buffalo Niagara Cremation Service
580 South Park Avenue
Buffalo, NY
ROSINSKI - James L.
Born April 17, 1950, of Franklinville, NY, entered into rest on June 7, 2021, with his loving wife, Lynn Margaret (nee Harber) Rosinski, by his side. He was predeceased by his parents, Leonard and Joyce Rosinski (nee Ford). Surviving beside his wife are his brother Alan (Diane) Rosinski and sister Suzanne Rosinski, an adopted son River Jordan Rider Rosinski, Lynn's children whom he took as his own, Mardie Marie Stoll, Brian (Jolene) Stoll, Jr., Dorin (Daniel) Burketto, Markessa Jean (Nicholas) Graeber as well as many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 26 at 2PM at the American Legion Matthew Glab Post 1477, located at 1965 Abbott Road, Lackawanna, NY. The Reverend Daniel Cudmore will be presiding. As this is a celebration, please refrain from wearing black. Arrangements by BUFFALO NIAGARA CREMATION SERVICE 855-1411. Please share online condolences at buffaloniagaracremation.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
American Legion Matthew Glab Post 1477
1965 Abbott Road, Lackawanna, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest in Peace Jim! I remember the times we used to hang out! Peace and comfort for Jim's family and friends!
Jim Pietrowski
Friend
July 24, 2021
