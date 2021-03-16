Menu
James J. "Rooster" ROZA
FUNERAL HOME
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue
Hamburg, NY
ROZA - James J. "Rooster"
Age 77, of Boston, NY, March 12, 2021. Beloved husband of Katherine (nee Smith) Roza; father of William (Laurie) and Greg (Abigail) Roza and Cindy (James) Hanlin; papa of Shanna and Nicholas Wrazen, Shelby (Shon Russell) Braidich, Victoria (Nick) Mays, Autumn, Lincoln and Allyn Roza; great-grandfather of Shanya Worthy and Josie Wrazen; brother of Jane (George) Gleason; uncle of John, Joel (Elizabeth) and the late Jay Gleason; also survived by his former wife and friend, Sharon McConnell Roza as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his parents, John and Mary (nee Krencik) Roza. Family and friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg on Thursday, March 18, from 5-8 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette RC Church, 5930 South Abbott Road, Orchard Park on Friday, March 19, at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Please share condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg, NY
Mar
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Bernadette RC Church
5930 South Abbott Road, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Kathy,
Our sincere condolences on the loss of your dear husband. We pray that you will find peace as the days pass and strength from your loved ones and friends. Lacey and Lindy send their love to you too
God bless you.
Love Celeste and family and Stacey.
Celeste Kwarta
Friend
March 17, 2021
