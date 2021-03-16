ROZA - James J. "Rooster"
Age 77, of Boston, NY, March 12, 2021. Beloved husband of Katherine (nee Smith) Roza; father of William (Laurie) and Greg (Abigail) Roza and Cindy (James) Hanlin; papa of Shanna and Nicholas Wrazen, Shelby (Shon Russell) Braidich, Victoria (Nick) Mays, Autumn, Lincoln and Allyn Roza; great-grandfather of Shanya Worthy and Josie Wrazen; brother of Jane (George) Gleason; uncle of John, Joel (Elizabeth) and the late Jay Gleason; also survived by his former wife and friend, Sharon McConnell Roza as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his parents, John and Mary (nee Krencik) Roza. Family and friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg on Thursday, March 18, from 5-8 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette RC Church, 5930 South Abbott Road, Orchard Park on Friday, March 19, at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Please share condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2021.