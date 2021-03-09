RUDOLPH - James W.
Suddenly March 5, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Kathy Hietanen Rudolph; dear father of Katelyn (Jon) Powell and the late Matthew W. Rudolph; brother of Gerald "Buster", William, John, Sandy, Kelly and the late Debbie Rudolph. Friends may call Thursday, 4-7 PM at the Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, (one mile north of Maple Rd., just past Klein Rd.). Funeral Services will be private. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials in Jim's memory may be made to the Amherst Central Alumni Foundation, 4301 Main St., Amherst, NY 14226. Your online condolences made to www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2021.