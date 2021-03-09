I just founded out on Facebook that one of my classmates from Amherst High pass away. I was deeply moved. I´v known Jimmy and his siblings for years. I do know that Buster and Jimmy were very close. My brother hung with them . Sorry, I could not be at the wake, for I did not know. My heart and soul goes to all of you. He will be surely miss. Growing up I always felt that your family was blessed with so many children. I was really amazed with your family . Peace to you all. My heart is with you.

Karin Stendts Reed March 13, 2021