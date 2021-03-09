Menu
James W. RUDOLPH
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
8630 Transit Road
East Amherst, NY
RUDOLPH - James W.
Suddenly March 5, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Kathy Hietanen Rudolph; dear father of Katelyn (Jon) Powell and the late Matthew W. Rudolph; brother of Gerald "Buster", William, John, Sandy, Kelly and the late Debbie Rudolph. Friends may call Thursday, 4-7 PM at the Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, (one mile north of Maple Rd., just past Klein Rd.). Funeral Services will be private. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials in Jim's memory may be made to the Amherst Central Alumni Foundation, 4301 Main St., Amherst, NY 14226. Your online condolences made to www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
8630 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
Buster, Billy and family, so sorry to hear about Jim. He went through some tough times but managed to hang in there. My deepest condolences to you, RIP Jimmy !
Duke McGuire
March 14, 2021
I just founded out on Facebook that one of my classmates from Amherst High pass away. I was deeply moved. I´v known Jimmy and his siblings for years. I do know that Buster and Jimmy were very close. My brother hung with them . Sorry, I could not be at the wake, for I did not know. My heart and soul goes to all of you. He will be surely miss. Growing up I always felt that your family was blessed with so many children. I was really amazed with your family . Peace to you all. My heart is with you.
Karin Stendts Reed
March 13, 2021
Katelyn and family, please accept my deepest sympathies at this difficult time. I had the honor of working alongside him for over 30 years and unwinding (never forget his infamous - YEAH)! Through good times & bad Jim was always dependable. May he rest in peace. He will be truly missed.
Ray Shatzel
March 12, 2021
Thoughts and Prayers to the Rudolph family. I worked with Jim for almost 4 years at Hammond. He will truly be missed at work
Bridgette Alringer
March 11, 2021
He was a dear friend of M.D. . Memories of them will stay in her heart forever. Peace to the family and her.
Sharon Witul
March 11, 2021
Katelyn my thoughts & prayers are with you! Jim, Going to miss you my friend! Monday Night Football won't be the same! Until we meet again! Salute!
Tracey DeGeorge
March 11, 2021
Jim always smile happy person friendly a lot the best coworker have ever I miss him so much my condolences God bless him and the family
Dayane Vellon
March 10, 2021
Jim always had a smile and a great attitude toward life. We worked with him for decades, and will remember him as a man of great character! Our condolences to his family.
Kent and Robin Dickinson
March 10, 2021
My most sincere condolences to the Rudolph family. Shared many great memories playing and coaching soccer with Jim.
Timothy Fitzgerald
March 10, 2021
Buster and Family, we are very sorry to read of your brothers passing. May he Rest In Peace
Jim and Linda Voye
March 10, 2021
Jim was a true friend and loved the game of soccer. His many years of dedication to the sport he loved as much as he loved his family is a true inspiration. We will miss the laughter, the fun and the happiness we shared for the last 23 years! RIP my friend!!! May God bless your soul and comfort your family at these difficult times! Love you Rudy!!!!
Robert Ostrozinski
March 9, 2021
Our Condolences to Jim's Family, he will be missed.
Blanchard Associates
March 9, 2021
Thoughts and Prayers to the Rudolph family. I only started working him for about 3 months but he was a very kind and helpful guy and he will be missed.
Justin Weatherall
March 9, 2021
Rudy, Eggert Road School pals. You were my stalwart defender at Amherst High School as we continued our soccer years. Rest in peace, my friend. Alan A. Giangreco-Nashville, TN
alan a giangreco
March 9, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the Rudolph Family. Jim will be greatly missed, he taught me so much over the past couple years and was great to work with and even better person to spend time with.
Peter Brook
March 9, 2021
My sympathies to the Rudolph family. I had the honor of knowing and working with Jim for decades. Always helpful, always positive no matter what. He was a good man and will be missed.
Dan Rigsby
March 9, 2021
My sympathies to Katelyn & Jon and to the entire Rudolph family. I worked with Jim for 20+ years at Hammond. While I was in Canada and Jim in Buffalo, I always enjoyed our phone calls and in person visits - always a smile and a hearty laugh, Jim was just a truly nice person. We'll miss him.
Sheldon Butts
March 9, 2021
